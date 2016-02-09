Judge upholds plaintiff's claims over bank overdraft fees

Consumers suing RBC Bank for allegedly deceptive overdraft practices won a legal victory on Monday when a federal judge ruled that claims of one of the two named plaintiffs can go forward.

In a ruling in Miami federal court, U.S. District Judge James King said North Carolina customer Stephanie Avery had adequately alleged that RBC was guilty of unjust enrichment, unconscionable practices and other common and state law claims, rejecting the bank’s arguments that she had no right to sue.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1WbLVL1