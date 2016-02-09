FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Judge upholds plaintiff's claims over bank overdraft fees
Sections
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
LIFE
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
February 9, 2016 / 8:12 PM / 2 years ago

Judge upholds plaintiff's claims over bank overdraft fees

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

Consumers suing RBC Bank for allegedly deceptive overdraft practices won a legal victory on Monday when a federal judge ruled that claims of one of the two named plaintiffs can go forward.

In a ruling in Miami federal court, U.S. District Judge James King said North Carolina customer Stephanie Avery had adequately alleged that RBC was guilty of unjust enrichment, unconscionable practices and other common and state law claims, rejecting the bank’s arguments that she had no right to sue.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1WbLVL1

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.