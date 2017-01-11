Judge dismisses lawsuit accusing PNC Bank of aiding Ponzi scheme

A federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit accusing PNC Bank of aiding a $70 million Ponzi scheme by an Ohio businessman and his wife, ruling plaintiffs failed to show the bank violated the state’s securities law.

In a decision on Tuesday, U.S. District Judge Thomas Rose in Dayton accepted the bank’s argument that it merely engaged in routine banking activity and was thus not liable for allegedly helping the Ponzi schemers sell unregistered securities to plaintiffs.

