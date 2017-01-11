FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Judge dismisses lawsuit accusing PNC Bank of aiding Ponzi scheme
January 11, 2017 / 11:57 AM / in 9 months

Judge dismisses lawsuit accusing PNC Bank of aiding Ponzi scheme

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

A federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit accusing PNC Bank of aiding a $70 million Ponzi scheme by an Ohio businessman and his wife, ruling plaintiffs failed to show the bank violated the state’s securities law.

In a decision on Tuesday, U.S. District Judge Thomas Rose in Dayton accepted the bank’s argument that it merely engaged in routine banking activity and was thus not liable for allegedly helping the Ponzi schemers sell unregistered securities to plaintiffs.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2icHypK

