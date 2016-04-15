Judge approves $32 mln PNC settlement over force-placed insurance

A federal judge in Florida has given final approval to a $32.3 million settlement resolving a class action accusing PNC Bank and New York insurer Assurant Inc of overcharging homeowners for property insurance they were forced to buy.

In a decision on Wednesday, U.S. Magistrate Judge Jonathan Goodman said the settlement was “an extraordinary result” for the 130,875 members of the class, given the uphill challenge of pursuing claims over the so-called force-placed insurance.

