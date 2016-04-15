FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Judge approves $32 mln PNC settlement over force-placed insurance
April 15, 2016 / 11:46 AM / a year ago

Judge approves $32 mln PNC settlement over force-placed insurance

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

A federal judge in Florida has given final approval to a $32.3 million settlement resolving a class action accusing PNC Bank and New York insurer Assurant Inc of overcharging homeowners for property insurance they were forced to buy.

In a decision on Wednesday, U.S. Magistrate Judge Jonathan Goodman said the settlement was “an extraordinary result” for the 130,875 members of the class, given the uphill challenge of pursuing claims over the so-called force-placed insurance.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1qYdq1C

