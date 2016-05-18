FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Couple seeks 11th Circuit review of insurance overcharging settlement
May 18, 2016 / 11:01 AM / a year ago

Couple seeks 11th Circuit review of insurance overcharging settlement

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

A Florida couple have asked a federal appeals court to review a $32 million settlement by PNC Bank and several insurance companies of lawsuits over “force-placed” insurance.

The deal, approved last month by U.S. Magistrate Judge Jonathan Goodman in Miami last month over the objections of Gary and Barbara Long, resolves a class action accusing PNC and subsidiaries of New York insurer Assurant Inc of overcharging homeowners for insurance they were forced to buy when their own policies lapsed.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1Tju7M7

