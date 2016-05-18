Couple seeks 11th Circuit review of insurance overcharging settlement

A Florida couple have asked a federal appeals court to review a $32 million settlement by PNC Bank and several insurance companies of lawsuits over “force-placed” insurance.

The deal, approved last month by U.S. Magistrate Judge Jonathan Goodman in Miami last month over the objections of Gary and Barbara Long, resolves a class action accusing PNC and subsidiaries of New York insurer Assurant Inc of overcharging homeowners for insurance they were forced to buy when their own policies lapsed.

