Judge delays $391 mln judgment against PNC over funeral plan fraud
July 24, 2015 / 11:54 AM / 2 years ago

Judge delays $391 mln judgment against PNC over funeral plan fraud

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A federal judge has given PNC Bank time to seek a new trial or pursue an appeal before paying a $391 million judgment awarded by a jury in March for the bank’s alleged role in a multi-state fraud involving prepaid funeral contracts.

In a decision on Tuesday, U.S. District Judge Richard Webber also granted PNC’s request not to require a bond while it fights the judgment, which its lawyers said “defies common sense.” The bank is represented by law firms Thompson Coburn and Williams & Connolly.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1frwSxw

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
