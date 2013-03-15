FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PNC Financial appoints Robert Reilly CFO
March 15, 2013 / 12:30 PM / 5 years ago

PNC Financial appoints Robert Reilly CFO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 15 (Reuters) - PNC Financial Services Group Inc , the 12th-largest U.S. bank by assets, said Robert Reilly will succeed Richard Johnson as chief financial officer when Johnson steps down in the third quarter.

Reilly, who joined the bank in 1987, has served as executive vice president for its corporate banking business and has led PNC’s asset management group since 2005.

PNC said last month that President William Demchak will become CEO when James Rohr steps down later this year.

Demchak, elected president in April, was seen by many as the heir apparent to Rohr, who is expected to step down as CEO and chairman on April 23.

PNC said earlier this month that its minimum Tier 1 common capital ratio would be lower than the Federal Reserve’s projection in the first round of stress tests conducted by the Fed.

