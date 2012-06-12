FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PNC Financial sees higher demand for mortgage buyback
June 12, 2012 / 2:28 PM / 5 years ago

PNC Financial sees higher demand for mortgage buyback

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

June 12 (Reuters) - PNC Financial Services Group said it is experiencing a higher demand for mortgage repurchases from Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, sending the bank’s shares down more than 4 percent.

The Pittsburgh-based regional bank will add residential mortgage repurchase reserves of about $350 million in the second quarter, it said in a presentation to investors.

PNC expects the reserve addition to result in life-to-date accrued losses of $1.6 billion.

Investors have been pressing U.S. banks to buy back now-soured home loans made during the housing boom. The loans were bundled into mortgage-backed securities and bought by outside investors, who now allege the loans do not meet guarantees made by the banks at the time they were packaged and sold.

PNC said the top reasons for the recent claims were property values and missing documentation.

The bank’s shares, which have fallen almost 9 percent since it reported lower first-quarter results in April, were trading at $56.14 on Tuesday morning on the New York Stock Exchange.

