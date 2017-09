Dec 19 (Reuters) - Pne Wind AG :

* WKN wind farm sold to CEE

* Husum-Based project developer WKN AG, a company of PNE WIND group, has sold wind energy project Looft II (Schleswig-Holstein) to CEE

* Handover of project will take place on completion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)