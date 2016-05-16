FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Poland's Pocztowy to issue bonds worth up to 1 bln zlotys
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 16, 2016 / 2:11 PM / a year ago

Poland's Pocztowy to issue bonds worth up to 1 bln zlotys

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, May 16 (Reuters) - Poland’s Bank Pocztowy plans to issue bonds worth up to 1 billion zlotys ($260 million), it said on Monday.

Poland’s financial sector regulator KNF earlier approved Pocztowy’s issue prospectus.

The bonds will be listed on the Catalyst debt market, operated by the Warsaw Stock Exchange.

State-controlled Pocztowy had in the past intended to conduct an initial public offering (IPO) on the Warsaw bourse, but put the plan on hold due to unfavourable market conditions.

Pocztowy is Poland’s No. 20 bank in terms of assets.

$1 = 3.8501 zlotys Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Mark Potter

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.