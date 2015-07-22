FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Croatian food group Podravka raises $73 million from share sale
July 22, 2015 / 2:06 PM / 2 years ago

Croatian food group Podravka raises $73 million from share sale

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZAGREB, July 22 (Reuters) - Croatian food group Podravka has met its target of raising 510 million kuna ($73.4 million) through a share issue to fund its growth, the company said on Wednesday.

The 1.7 million new shares, offered in two subscription rounds in June and July, will be issued at a price of 300 kuna.

The money raised will help to pay for a deal to buy food firm Zito which is based in neighbouring Slovenia as well as a new factory for its Belupo healthcare arm.

A possible third subscription round would not take place, the company said.

Podravka shares traded at 312.9 kuna by 1400 GMT, up 2.42 percent from Tuesday’s close.

Most of Podravka’s business is in the Balkans and central and eastern Europe, but it has offices worldwide and sells in more markets worldwide than any other Croatian company.

Around 26 percent state owned, the company makes soups, meat products, children’s food and the popular Vegeta seasoning. ($1 = 6.9485 kuna) (Reporting by Zoran Radosavljevic; Editing by Keith Weir)

