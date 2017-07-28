FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 hours ago
BRIEF-Croatia's Podravka reports fall in H1 net profit, sales
July 28, 2017 / 8:14 AM / 2 hours ago

BRIEF-Croatia's Podravka reports fall in H1 net profit, sales

1 Min Read

    ZAGREB, July 28 (Reuters) - Croatian food group Podravka
         :
    
    * Half-year net profit fell 74.5 percent to 24.8 million
kuna on higher costs related to stock options, higher severance
payment costs and lower profitability of Slovenia-based food
firm Zito.
    * Sales fell 1.9 percent to 1.95 billion kuna ($307.77
million) due to lower contributions from its beverage and meat
segments.
    * Net profit fell 74.5 percent to 24.8 million kuna on
higher costs related to stock options, higher severance payment
costs and lower profitability of Slovenia-based food firm Zito.
    * EBITDA fell 36.9 percent to 140 million kuna.
    * Sales in Russia and the countries of the Commonwealth of
Independent States rose 8.7 percent while sales in the Balkan
region fell 4.7 percent.

    ($1 = 6.3358 kuna)

 (Reporting by Igor Ilic; editing by Jason Neely)

