April 24 (Reuters) - Pohjois-karjalan Kirjapaino :

* says Q1 sales 24.0 million euros, EBIT 1.5 million euros

* a year ago, sales were 23.3 mln euros and EBIT 1.4 mln

* says expects roughly flat sales and slightly lower EBIT in 2015 compared to 2014 Further company coverage: (Reporting By Helsinki Newsroom)