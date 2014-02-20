FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Finnish cooperative banks accept the bid for Pohjola shares
February 20, 2014 / 3:11 PM / 4 years ago

Finnish cooperative banks accept the bid for Pohjola shares

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 20 (Reuters) - Pohjola bank plc

* By 19 February 2014, a total of 123 OP-Pohjola Group cooperative banks undertook to accept the public voluntary bid launched by OP-Pohjola Group Central Cooperative on 6 February 2014 for Pohjola Bank plc’s outstanding shares.

* The consideration being offered amounts to 16.80 euros in cash for each Series A share.

* OP-Pohjola Group Central Cooperative hereby announces that its shareholding would exceed 2/3 of the total number of Pohjola Bank plc shares, if the bid were completed.

* Undertakings given by the cooperative banks would increase the shareholding of OP-Pohjola Group Central Cooperative in Pohjola to around 67.08% of all shares and the votes conferred by the shares to 81.32% of the votes, if the bid were completed.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
