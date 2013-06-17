FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Pohjola Bank CEO to step down by end of 2013
#Financials
June 17, 2013 / 7:17 AM / 4 years ago

Pohjola Bank CEO to step down by end of 2013

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HELSINKI, June 17 (Reuters) - Finland’s Pohjola Bank will be searching for a new chief executive as Mikael Silvennoinen will step down by the end of 2013, the company announced on Monday.

Silvennoinen, who has been CEO since 1997, said he will focus on a family business and be ready to serve on corporate boards.

Pohjola Bank, which is the non-life insurance and corporate banking arm of the Finland’s largest financial group, co-operative OP-Pohjola, in April reported stronger-than-expected quarterly profits, helped by higher premium revenues. (Reporting By Jussi Rosendahl; editing by Keiron Henderson)

