Pohjola picks Polonen as new CEO

HELSINKI, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Finland’s Pohjola Bank said it appointed Jouko Polonen as its new leader to replace longtime chief executive Mikael Silvennoinen.

Polonen, 43, is currently the head of Pohjola’s insurance business and is due to assume the CEO role in mid-November. Pohjola Bank is the non-life insurance and corporate banking arm of the Finland’s largest financial group OP-Pohjola.

Silvennoinen, who served as CEO for 16 years, announced in June that he was resigning to head a family business.