HELSINKI, May 3 (Reuters) - Finland’s Pohjola Bank reported a 10 percent rise in quarterly pre-tax profit and credited the European Central Bank for keeping interest rates low.

The bank’s first-quarter earnings before tax rose to 104 million euros ($136.8 million) from 95 million a year earlier.

It reiterated its forecast for 2012 earnings to be “markedly higher” than in 2011. ($1 = 0.7603 euros) (Reporting by Helsinki newsroom)