UPDATE 1-Pohjola Bank second quarter profit falls

HELSINKI, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Finland’s Pohjola Bank reported an unexpected fall in second-quarter pretax profit as a rising number of claims hit profits at its non-life insurance business.

The firm’s April-June earnings before tax dropped 4 percent to 99 million euros ($121.9 million), missing the average forecast of 113 million euros in a Reuters poll.

For the non-life insurance business, profit before tax fell 20 percent to 39 million euros, as claims rose by 9 percent.

The group said that in its non-life insurance business in the second quarter there were more major losses than a year ago. “A large number of reported losses was reflected in claims incurred, especially among private customers,” it said.

The insurance business had a combined ratio -- a key measure underwriting profitability which expresses costs and claims expenses as a proportion of premium income -- of 87.3 percent versus 85.3 percent a year ago.

Pohjola said it estimated the non-life insurance operating combined ratio for the full year 2012 to vary between 89 percent and 94 percent if the number of large claims is not much higher than in 2011.

In banking, profit increased to 55 million euros from 40 million a year ago, but this was also lower than expected.

The company repeated that it expects full-year 2012 earnings before tax to be “markedly higher” than in 2011. ($1 = 0.8120 euros)