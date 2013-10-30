FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Pohjola profit jumps on strength in non-life insurance
October 30, 2013 / 6:12 AM / 4 years ago

Pohjola profit jumps on strength in non-life insurance

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HELSINKI, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Finland’s Pohjola Bank on Wednesday reported a 64 percent rise in quarterly pretax profit, helped by growth in its non-life insurance business.

Third-quarter pretax profit rose to 129 million euros from 79 million a year earlier, beating the average analyst forecast of 119 million in a Reuters poll.

Pohjola forecast its insurance business’ operating combined ratio, a measure of profitability, to be around 87-90 percent compared with an earlier outlook of 88-92 percent. (Reporting by Helsinki newsroom; Editing by David Cowell)

