Pohjola Q4 pretax beats forecast, sees increase in 2013

HELSINKI, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Finland’s Pohjola Bank reported a stronger-than-expected rise in quarterly profit and said it expected it to increase this year.

Its fourth-quarter consolidated earnings before tax increased to 92 million euros ($124.5 million) from 13 million euros a year ago after a growth in net commission and fees. That beat the market’s consensus of 90.9 million euros in a Reuters poll.

Pohjola said it expected full-year 2013 pretax profit to be higher than the 374 million euros it reported for 2012. ($1 = 0.7392 euros) (Reporting by Helsinki Newsroom)