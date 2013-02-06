FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Pohjola Q4 pretax beats forecast, sees increase in 2013
February 6, 2013 / 6:17 AM / 5 years ago

Pohjola Q4 pretax beats forecast, sees increase in 2013

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HELSINKI, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Finland’s Pohjola Bank reported a stronger-than-expected rise in quarterly profit and said it expected it to increase this year.

Its fourth-quarter consolidated earnings before tax increased to 92 million euros ($124.5 million) from 13 million euros a year ago after a growth in net commission and fees. That beat the market’s consensus of 90.9 million euros in a Reuters poll.

Pohjola said it expected full-year 2013 pretax profit to be higher than the 374 million euros it reported for 2012. ($1 = 0.7392 euros) (Reporting by Helsinki Newsroom)

