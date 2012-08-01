Pohjola Bank Q2 pretax profit falls, misses consensus

HELSINKI, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Finland’s Pohjola Bank reported a surprise fall in second-quarter pretax profit as its non-life insurance unit’s profit fell.

April-June earnings before taxes dropped 4 percent to 99 million euros ($121.9 million), below an average forecast of 113 million euros in a Reuters poll.

Pohjola Bank repeated it expects full-year 2012 earnings before tax to be “markedly higher” than in 2011. ($1 = 0.8120 euros) (Reporting by Terhi Kinnunen; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)