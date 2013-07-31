FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Pohjola Bank beats market expectations in Q2
July 31, 2013

Pohjola Bank beats market expectations in Q2

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HELSINKI, July 31 (Reuters) - Finland’s Pohjola Bank reported a bigger-than-expected rise in quarterly profit, helped by stronger premium revenues in its insurance business as well as firm demand for corporate loans.

Second-quarter pretax profit rose 22 percent from a year ago to 121 million euros ($160 million), compared to an average forecast of 110 million euros in a Reuters poll of analysts.

Pohjola Bank raised its full-year outlook, saying it now expects its loan portfolio to grow at the same rate as in 2012 rather than more slowly as it previously expected. It also forecast its insurance operating combined ratio, a measure of profitability, to vary between 88 and 92 percent, stronger than its earlier 89-93 percent outlook.

$1 = 0.7547 euros Reporting By Jussi Rosendahl; Editing by Ritsuko Ando

