Pohjola pretax profit beats market expectations
February 6, 2014 / 6:17 AM / 4 years ago

Pohjola pretax profit beats market expectations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HELSINKI, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Finland’s Pohjola Bank on Thursday reported a stronger-than-expected quarterly pretax profit and forecast growth in 2014.

Pohjola’s fourth-quarter pretax profit was unchanged from a year earlier at 92 million euros ($124.5 million), compared to the average forecast for a decline to 81 million in a Reuters poll.

Pohjola forecast pretax profit to improve this year and its insurance business’ operating combined ratio, a measure of profitability, to be around 87-91 percent in 2014 compared to around 87 percent in 2013. ($1 = 0.7390 euros) (Reporting by Ritsuko Ando, Editing by Jussi Rosendahl)

