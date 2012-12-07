FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PokerStars in talks to buy Atlantic Club Casino-WSJ
December 7, 2012 / 2:15 AM / in 5 years

PokerStars in talks to buy Atlantic Club Casino-WSJ

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 6 (Reuters) - Online poker company PokerStars is discussing a deal to buy the Atlantic Club casino from investment firm Colony Capital LLC, reported the Wall Street Journal, citing several people familiar with the matter.

One of the sources told the newspaper that the purchase price being negotiated would be less than $50 million, but added the deal was weeks away from closing and could fall through.

The Island of man-based PokerStars, Colony Capital and Atlantic Club Casino were not immediately available for comment.

On Wednesday, social games maker Zynga Inc filed a preliminary application to run real-money gambling games in Nevada, a significant step in cracking a complex but potentially massive new market that could resuscitate its faltering business.

