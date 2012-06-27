Ex-banker in web poker case gets 3 months prison

NEW YORK, June 27 (Reuters) - A U.S. judged sentenced a former bank executive on Wednesday to three months in prison for processing millions of dollars in illegal Internet poker proceeds.

John Campos, a one-time executive at the now-defunct SunFirst Bank of St. George, Utah, pleaded guilty in April to a misdemeanor charge under a plea agreement with federal prosecutors in Manhattan.

Campos, 58, is one of a dozen people charged in April 2011 along with the founders of Pokerstars, Full Tilt Poker and Absolute Poker. Prosecutors said the companies illegally circumvented a 2006 law that bars banks from processing payments made to offshore gambling websites.

U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan said on Wednesday: “We simply cannot give free passes to bank officers, who, in their capacity as bank officers, behave like that.”

Campos had originally been charged with six felonies, but the government accepted his admission to a misdemeanor charge for violations by a bank backed by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp.

The case is USA v. Tzvetkoff et al, U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York No. 10-00336 (Reporting By Basil Katz; Editing by Tim Dobbyn)