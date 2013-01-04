Getin pioneers Polish securitisation

* Citi structures first public Polish ABS

* EBRD backs deal to create new market

By Owen Sanderson

LONDON, Jan 4 (IFR) - Getin Noble Bank reached the end of its two year journey to sell the first public Polish securitisation before Christmas, closing GNB Auto Plan Sp. z o.o, an auto ABS with a PLN518.66m senior tranche.

The deal was backed by an PLN213m anchor investment from the EBRD, which is mandated to develop eastern European capital markets, but was also distributed to the Polish institutional investor community - which has little experience with ABS.

“This transaction will prove that asset-backed securities in local currency are a viable form of financing in Poland too,” said Noel Edison, Director for Insurance and Financial Services at the EBRD.

Much of the Polish banking sector is foreign, or state- owned and is reliant on deposits or intra-group loans for funding. Wholesale funding from the domestic market is a relative rarity, but is likely to grow in importance for the sector as new regulation starts to restrict intra-group transfers, and local regulators push for greater asset/liability matching in subsidiaries.

“Getin was one of very few banks with the right combination of characteristics to open the securitisation market - it is not state or foreign owned, and it is the largest auto lender in Poland, so it has enough of a portfolio to securitise,” said Michael Marciszewski, head of securitisation at Getin Noble.

He said that GNB had been offered conduit structures to fund its auto book, but by going down the term securitisation route GNB protected itself from troubles in the eurozone and foreign banks wanting to retreat from exposure to Poland.

“Securitisation provides us with asset and liability matching, which is useful for us and should please our regulator as well,” he said.

PURE POLAND

The deal was an exclusively Polish affair - Polish assets, Polish originator, Polish law SPV and bonds, Polish listing, and Polish clearing. Local institution Bank Handlowy w Warszawie (75% owned by Citi) is dealer on the programme and shared arranger credit with Citigroup GBM.

Legally and structurally, this Polish road was a hard slog. Poland has no ABS law or precedent for securitisation tax treatment. Concepts such as true sale, familiar (and essential) to normal securitisation practice in other jurisdictions are not present in Polish law. However, even a more international structure would not have helped much.

“Even placing the SPV in another jurisdiction would not have helped much with the most challenging legal issues, which are related to co-mingling and transfer of the Polish law receivables,” said Marciszewski.

Transaction counsel Hogan Lovells (which acted on two pre-crisis private Polish securitisations) pressed existing commercial Polish law into service for the deal, though Moody’s still notes that “Legal uncertainties exist given that the transaction relies on key legal concepts...which may not have been tested in judicial proceedings or in practice in Poland” in its new issue report.

STRUCTURING AND SALE

With Polish investors lacking much ABS experience, the transaction had to be structured to suit them. Unusually for an auto ABS, the senior tranche is scheduled amortisation, with prepayments diverted to an accumulation account. Prepayments on the portfolio so far have been low and constant.

Structuring the deal also meant meeting rating agency requirements. With little historical data available, Citi had to do a lot of work on providing a track record for the agencies to model portfolios of Polish autos.

The process as a whole took some two years, including a six month feasibility study where Citi and Handlowy approached Polish accounts about a securitisation on a no-name basis.

The deal was structured by August 2012, and GNB roadshowed during September. However, as the product was new to several Polish accounts, final credit approvals took until December.

Part of the deal is retained, and will be either sold on the secondary market or used for repo purposes, which had yet to be confirmed. The remainder of the non-EBRD bonds went to several Polish institutional accounts, including pension funds, insurers, and mutual funds.