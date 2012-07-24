FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russian Acron says has no plans to up its stake in Polish Tarnow
Sections
Featured
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
U.S.
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Pence leaves NFL game after players kneel
Pence leaves NFL game after players kneel
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
July 24, 2012 / 12:17 PM / in 5 years

Russian Acron says has no plans to up its stake in Polish Tarnow

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

APATITY, Russia, July 24 (Reuters) - Russia’s Acron , one of Europe’s top-10 mineral fertiliser groups, has no plans to increase its stake in Polish No.1 rival Tarnow from current 13.2 percent, Acron co-owner Viatcheslav Kantor said on Tuesday.

“We are quite satisfied that we acquired a share in capital of one of Poland’s largest companies... Such experiment is sufficient for us, we will not increase our stake further,” Kantor told reporters nearby Apatity, a town in Russia’s Arctic Murmansk region.

Acron wanted to buy state-controlled Tarnow, but Polish treasury ministry, which oversees state assets, blocked the takeover move by merging Tarnow with its local rival Pulawy .

“We would like to show to our Polish colleagues the benefits of the economic cooperation,” Kantor said.

He added that Acron is exploring a possibility to sell part of its excess amount of apatite concentrate to Poland.

Tarnow shares were up 0.61 percent at 44.37 zlotys by 1200 GMT.

$1 = 3.4693 Polish zlotys Reporting by Andrey Kuzmin; Writing by Polina Devitt; Editing by Andrey Ostroukh

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.