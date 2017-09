WARSAW, April 17 (Reuters) - Polish IT and computer equipment distributor Action will issue up to 1.46 million new shares, or 8.8 percent of its current capital, and sell them via a private placing, the company said in a statement on Thursday.

Shares in Action were trading down 2.44 percent at 47.61 zlotys by 0757 GMT. (Reporting by Marcin Goettig; Editing by Greg Mahlich)