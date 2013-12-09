FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Polish ad market seen shifting to growth on economic recovery - report
December 9, 2013 / 9:41 AM / 4 years ago

Polish ad market seen shifting to growth on economic recovery - report

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

WARSAW, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Poland’s economic recovery is set to end years of malaise in the country’s advertising market in 2014 as rising domestic demand offers advertisers more spending leeway, a report by agency ZenithOptimedia showed on Monday.

ZenithOptimedia expects the whole ad market to book a 1.4 percent rise next year after a 5.6 percent fall in 2013.

Poland’s two largest media groups, Cyfrowy Polsat and TVN, have already said they see signs of a turnaround in television advertising.

Analysts cheered a long-awaited rise in domestic demand in third-quarter economic growth data last month. According to ZenithOptimedia, this bodes well for a further pick-up in central and eastern Europe’s largest economy.

“Much points to the fact that the advertising market is slowly starting to grow,” ZenithOptimedia Chief Executive Monika Bronowska was quoted as saying in a statement.

“Optimistic signals flow from the accelerating economy and advertisers as well.” (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski; Editing by Mark Potter)

