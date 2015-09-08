Poland's drought hurts exports, food prices to rise-minister

WARSAW, Sept 8 (Reuters) - The drought Poland has experienced this summer will hit the country’s exports as farm production is expected to fall, but domestic food prices are unlikely to rise more than 5 percent this year, Agriculture Minister Marek Sawicki said.

Polish food production has been hit by bouts of extreme hot weather this year, with temperatures in August approaching 40 degrees Celsius in some parts of the country.

“After a good first half of the year, with an over six percent (annual) growth of agricultural exports, the second half of the year may be very difficult,” Sawicki told Reuters.

Sawicki said that Polish exports of grains, milk, pork and poultry are likely to fall due to the drought’s impact on production.

Poland exported nearly 22 billion euros’ ($24.56 billion) worth of foodstuffs in 2014, agriculture ministry data showed, most of it to Germany and Britain.

The Russian embargo on European Union’s food products, the slowdown in China and conflicts in the Middle East are all curbing demand for Polish food, keeping domestic prices in check, Sawicki said.

“With regards to some agricultural products available locally, these price increases may be very significant, in the range of 30 to 60 percent,” Sawicki said.

“But considering food as a whole, there will not be a (price) increase of more than five percent on average.”

Foodstuff and non alcoholic beverages make up almost a quarter of the basket of goods used to measure inflation.

The main CPI index has remained below zero for months now, triggering questions over whether the central bank should cut rates. ($1 = 0.8958 euros) (Editing by Marcin Goclowski)