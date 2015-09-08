FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Poland's drought hurts exports, food prices to rise-minister
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
IRMA
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
September 8, 2015 / 1:32 PM / 2 years ago

Poland's drought hurts exports, food prices to rise-minister

Wiktor Szary, Pawel Sobczak

2 Min Read

WARSAW, Sept 8 (Reuters) - The drought Poland has experienced this summer will hit the country’s exports as farm production is expected to fall, but domestic food prices are unlikely to rise more than 5 percent this year, Agriculture Minister Marek Sawicki said.

Polish food production has been hit by bouts of extreme hot weather this year, with temperatures in August approaching 40 degrees Celsius in some parts of the country.

“After a good first half of the year, with an over six percent (annual) growth of agricultural exports, the second half of the year may be very difficult,” Sawicki told Reuters.

Sawicki said that Polish exports of grains, milk, pork and poultry are likely to fall due to the drought’s impact on production.

Poland exported nearly 22 billion euros’ ($24.56 billion) worth of foodstuffs in 2014, agriculture ministry data showed, most of it to Germany and Britain.

The Russian embargo on European Union’s food products, the slowdown in China and conflicts in the Middle East are all curbing demand for Polish food, keeping domestic prices in check, Sawicki said.

“With regards to some agricultural products available locally, these price increases may be very significant, in the range of 30 to 60 percent,” Sawicki said.

“But considering food as a whole, there will not be a (price) increase of more than five percent on average.”

Foodstuff and non alcoholic beverages make up almost a quarter of the basket of goods used to measure inflation.

The main CPI index has remained below zero for months now, triggering questions over whether the central bank should cut rates. ($1 = 0.8958 euros) (Editing by Marcin Goclowski)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.