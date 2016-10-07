FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
France's Hollande cancels Polish visit after Airbus deal cancelled
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
U.S.
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
October 7, 2016 / 2:26 PM / a year ago

France's Hollande cancels Polish visit after Airbus deal cancelled

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Oct 7 (Reuters) - France's president has postponed a trip to Poland in protest at a decision by the Polish government to scrap a 13.5 billion zlotys ($3.5 billion) deal for 50 Airbus utility helicopters, a source close to the presidency said.

Francois Hollande had been scheduled to travel with his Foreign Minister Jean-Marc Ayrault on Oct. 13 as part of intergovernmental consultations.

"France has decided to postpone the planned consultations after the confirmation of the Polish defence ministry to cancel the tender won by Airbus in April 2015 for Caracal helicopters," the source said, adding that Ayrault would, however, be going to Poland "quickly." (Reporting By Elizabeth Pineau; writing by John Irish; Editing by Leigh Thomas)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.