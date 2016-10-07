France's Hollande cancels Polish visit after Airbus deal cancelled

PARIS, Oct 7 (Reuters) - France's president has postponed a trip to Poland in protest at a decision by the Polish government to scrap a 13.5 billion zlotys ($3.5 billion) deal for 50 Airbus utility helicopters, a source close to the presidency said.

Francois Hollande had been scheduled to travel with his Foreign Minister Jean-Marc Ayrault on Oct. 13 as part of intergovernmental consultations.

"France has decided to postpone the planned consultations after the confirmation of the Polish defence ministry to cancel the tender won by Airbus in April 2015 for Caracal helicopters," the source said, adding that Ayrault would, however, be going to Poland "quickly." (Reporting By Elizabeth Pineau; writing by John Irish; Editing by Leigh Thomas)