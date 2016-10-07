FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
France to review defence ties with Poland after helicopter deal scrapped
#Market News
October 7, 2016 / 4:02 PM / a year ago

France to review defence ties with Poland after helicopter deal scrapped

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Oct 7 (Reuters) - France will review all its defence cooperation with Poland after the new government scrapped a multi-billion dollar helicopter contract with Airbus, a French source close to the matter said on Friday.

"The Franco-Polish bilateral relationship will undeniably be extremely affected by this decision," the source said.

"The contract's cancellation will force us to review all the defence cooperation that we have with Poland and see what can be maintained and sadly what can't in the current context." (Reporting by Marine Pennetier; writing by John Irish; editing by Michel Rose)

