UPDATE 2-Poland unlikely to sign Airbus helicopter deal before election

By Wojciech Zurawski

GLIWICE, Poland, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Poland is unlikely to sign a contract with Airbus Group for 50 military helicopters before its general election next month, Deputy Prime Minister Janusz Piechocinski said on Tuesday.

This cast doubt over the $3 billion deal because the opposition Law and Justice (PiS) party, which is tipped to win the October 25 vote, has said it would block the contract

PiS deputy leader Antoni Macierewicz says the Airbus EC-725 Caracal multi-purpose helicopter is outdated and Poland’s defence industry will not benefit from the deal because some workers in the sector are set to lose their jobs.

Deputy Prime Minister Piechocinski, who as Economy Minister is negotiating a part of the deal, told Reuters there was not enough time to sign the contract before the election.

“In my view it’s impossible for this contract ... to be prepared within the one month until the election,” he said, referring to the part of the deal negotiated by his ministry.

PiS has repeatedly said it would rather see the contact awarded to companies that manufacture locally. Airbus’ competitors in the tender were Sikorsky and AgustaWestland, both of which already have manufacturing facilities in Poland.

In April, Airbus Helicopter said it planned to directly hire 1,250 people in Poland by 2020 and additionally create 2,000 jobs in the sector in connection with the tender.

“Airbus Helicopters remains strongly committed to the ongoing negotiations for the Caracal contract,” Olivier Michalon, senior vice-president at Airbus Helicopters, said in a statement sent to Reuters.

“We will take the necessary time to demonstrate the benefit of our offer to Poland.”

Under the present government, led by the pro-business Civic Platform (PO) party since 2007, Poland has carried out a major military modernisation programme.

Starting next year, eastern Europe’s biggest economy, which neighbors Russia, wants to boost military spending to 2 percent of gross domestic product a year, up from the guaranteed 1.95 percent now. (Reporting by Wojciech Zurawski; Additional reporting by Wiktor Szary; Editing by Tom Heneghan)