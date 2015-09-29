FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Poland says unlikely to sign Airbus helicopter deal before election
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
IRMA
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 29, 2015 / 11:20 AM / 2 years ago

Poland says unlikely to sign Airbus helicopter deal before election

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GLIWICE, Poland, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Poland is unlikely to sign a $3 billion contract with Airbus Group to supply the Polish army with helicopters before the parliamentary election, Deputy Prime Minister Janusz Piechocinski said on Tuesday.

The defence ministry made a provisional deal with the European company in April for EC-725 Caracal multi-purpose machines, turning down offers from U.S. Sikorsky and AgustaWestland. A part of the contract is currently being negotiated by economy ministry overseen by Piechocinski.

On Monday, Poland’s largest opposition party Law and Justice (PiS), tipped to win the October 25 parliamentary elections, said it will block signing the contract if it comes to power.

“In my view it’s impossible for this contract ... to be prepared within the one month until the election,” Piechocinski told Reuters, referring to the part of the deal negotiated by his ministry. (Reporting by Wojciech Zurawski; Writing by Wiktor Szary)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.