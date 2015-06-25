UPDATE 2-Police search Ryanair jet in Poland after hoax bomb call

(Updates with no explosives found on board, suspect detained)

WARSAW, June 25 (Reuters) - Polish police acting on a tip-off from a hoax caller searched a Ryanair jet for an explosive device on Thursday but found nothing, police and the airline said.

A spokesman for Warsaw police said a 48-year-old man had been detained after the hoax call was traced to his home. “This was an irresponsible prank,” the spokesman, Mariusz Mrozek, told Polish broadcaster TVN24.

Ryanair said the jet was on the tarmac at Warsaw’s Modlin airport, waiting to board for a flight to Oslo, when the call came in. The airport was temporarily closed to incoming and outbound flights as a precaution.

Police bomb disposal officers were called in to conduct checks on the aircraft, and found no explosives on board, said Edyta Adamus, a spokeswoman for Warsaw police.

“Ryanair sincerely apologises to the customers of the outbound Oslo flight for any inconvenience caused by this hoax call,” the airline said in a statement.

Earlier, an airport spokeswoman said that a Ryanair flight from Oslo to Modlin had to make an emergency landing because of suspicions of explosives on board

But a Ryanair spokesman said this was not the case and that the plane was on the ground preparing to fly to Oslo when the hoax call came in. “There was no emergency landing,” said the spokesman. (Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko and Pawel Florkiewicz in WARSAW and Conor Humphries in DUBLIN; Writing by Christian Lowe; Editing by Toby Chopra)