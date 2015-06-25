FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-Plane in emergency landing in Poland, police suspect explosives on board
Sections
Featured
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Irma's aftermath
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Cyber Risk
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
Technology
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Corrections News
June 25, 2015 / 7:41 AM / 2 years ago

CORRECTED-Plane in emergency landing in Poland, police suspect explosives on board

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects day in first paragraph)

WARSAW, June 25 (Reuters) - A passenger jet made an emergency landing at Modlin airport near Warsaw on Thursday because of a suspicion that there was an explosive substance on board, a spokesman for the local police said.

The plane, a Ryanair jet which was flying from Oslo to Warsaw, landed safely and the passengers have disembarked, according to Magdalena Bojarska, a spokeswoman for the airport.

She said the captain had radioed the airport requesting clearance to make an emergency landing. The police spokesman said the plane was being checked by bomb disposal experts. (Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko and Pawel Florkiewicz; Writing by Christian Lowe)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.