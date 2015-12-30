FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 2-Warsaw's Modlin airport reopens after hoax bomb threat
December 30, 2015

UPDATE 2-Warsaw's Modlin airport reopens after hoax bomb threat

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds updated information on airport operation)

WARSAW, Dec 30 (Reuters) - The airport in Modlin on the outskirts of Poland’s capital Warsaw reopened after it was evacuated earlier on Wednesday due to a hoax bomb threat, the airport’s spokeswoman said.

Warsaw’s second passenger airport handles between 4,000 and 7,000 passengers daily, with low-cost airline Ryanair flights to London Stansted, Paris Beauvais and Brussels Charleroi, among others. (Reporting by Karol Wittenberg; Writing by Agnieszka Barteczko; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

