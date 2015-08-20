FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Polish Alior is comfortable with market f'cast for its 2015 net
August 20, 2015 / 7:16 AM / 2 years ago

Polish Alior is comfortable with market f'cast for its 2015 net

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, Aug 20 (Reuters) - Chief executive at Polish mid-sized lender Alior Bank said on Thursday he felt comfortable with market forecasts for its 2015 net profit of 353 million zlotys ($94 million), after booking around half in the first six months of the year.

“At the onset of the year the market consensus stood at 353 million zlotys. After the first quarter we said we felt comfortable with it and that we’d try to make it happen. Today I confirm that,” CEO Wojciech Sobieraj told Reuters.

He added that Alior was ready to play an active role in the consolidation of the Polish banking sector. Poland’s top insurer PZU bought a key stake in Alior earlier this year and said it saw the bank as basis for further lender consolidation. ($1 = 3.7540 zlotys) (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Writing by Adrian Krajewski)

