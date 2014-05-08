FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Poland's Alior Bank says 50-pct profit growth in 2014 achievable
May 8, 2014 / 7:22 AM / 3 years ago

Poland's Alior Bank says 50-pct profit growth in 2014 achievable

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, May 8 (Reuters) - Polish mid-tier lender Alior Bank may increase its 2014 profit by around 50 percent from last year’s 228 million zlotys ($75.75 million), as expected by analysts, the bank’s CEO Wojciech Sobieraj said on Thursday.

“This is a very big challenge, but possible to achieve,” Sobieraj told Reuters in an interview when asked about analysts’ expectations concerning 2014 net profit.

He also said he would not expect any further share sales by Italian Carlo Tassara in the near future, after the investor sold a 4.7 percent chunk in Alior Bank for $86 million in April.

Analysts expect the bank to increase net profit this year to 345 million zlotys. In the first quarter alone Alior’s bottom line rose by 53 percent to 68 million zlotys, in line with expectations, after the bank aggressively gained new clients last year. ($1 = 3.0099 Polish Zlotys) (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Christian Lowe)

