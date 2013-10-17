FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Polish Alior Bank expects PLN 105 mln charge to Q3 net result
October 17, 2013 / 4:20 PM / 4 years ago

Polish Alior Bank expects PLN 105 mln charge to Q3 net result

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Poland’s Alior Bank said on Thursday it expected to incur a charge of about 105 million zlotys ($34.40 million) on its third quarter net profit due to a change in accounting methodology.

The bank said the charge, resulting from changes in the method by which it accounted for revenue from its insurance business, would lower its so-called Tier 1 capital ratio to 12.24 percent from 14.54 percent previously.

“The change (...) would not impact the business model of the bank and its growth potential,” the bank said in a statement, adding the change fulfilled the expectations of Poland’s financial watchdog. ($1 = 3.0526 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Marcin Goettig; Editing by Christian Lowe)

