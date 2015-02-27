FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Polish lender Alior plans debt issue worth 250-300 mln zlotys
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
February 27, 2015 / 8:32 AM / 3 years ago

Polish lender Alior plans debt issue worth 250-300 mln zlotys

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Polish mid-tier lender Alior Bank deputy head Witold Skrok said on Friday the bank plans to issue debt worth from 250 to 300 million zlotys ($67.52-81.03 million) to improve its solvency ratio.

“We’re planning a subordinated debt issue worth 250-300 million zlotys for institutional investors. This process has already started,” Skrok told Reuters.

Alior’s Chief Executive Wojciech Sobieraj told Reuters he feels comfortable with analysts’ forecasts that predict the bank to increase its net profit to 360 million zlotys this year, less than the previously expected 400 million zlotys.

Sobieraj said market estimates were lowered due to increased banking guarantee fund fees and a faster-than-expected reduction of credit card fees. But this doesn’t take into account the positive contribution of Meritum Bank’s net profit this year, which Alior is taking over, he added, without elaborating. ($1 = 3.7024 zlotys) (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Marcin Goettig)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.