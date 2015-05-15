FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Poland's Alior Bank says OK with 2015 profit f'cast of PLN 353 mln
#Financials
May 15, 2015 / 7:07 AM / 2 years ago

Poland's Alior Bank says OK with 2015 profit f'cast of PLN 353 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, May 15 (Reuters) - The chief executive of Polish lender Alior Bank, Wojciech Sobieraj, said on Friday he feels comfortable with market forecasts that show the bank’s 2015 net profit at 353 million zlotys ($99.06 million).

Last year Alior had 357 million zlotys of net profit.

“The market consensus, after the merger with (smaller peer) Meritum Bank assumes a net profit of 353 million zlotys. We feel comfortable about it,” Sobieraj told Reuters.

“We expect that the operational and legal merger will happen at the turn of September and October,” he added.

$1 = 3.5634 zlotys Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Christian Lowe

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
