Poland's Alior Bank says OK with 2015 profit f'cast of PLN 353 mln

WARSAW, May 15 (Reuters) - The chief executive of Polish lender Alior Bank, Wojciech Sobieraj, said on Friday he feels comfortable with market forecasts that show the bank’s 2015 net profit at 353 million zlotys ($99.06 million).

Last year Alior had 357 million zlotys of net profit.

“The market consensus, after the merger with (smaller peer) Meritum Bank assumes a net profit of 353 million zlotys. We feel comfortable about it,” Sobieraj told Reuters.

“We expect that the operational and legal merger will happen at the turn of September and October,” he added.