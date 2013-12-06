FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Polish Alior Bank says books $151 mln from new share issue
December 6, 2013 / 8:12 AM / 4 years ago

Polish Alior Bank says books $151 mln from new share issue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Polish Alior Bank sold new shares worth 464 million zlotys ($151.2 million), or 73 zlotys each, after changes to its accounting methodology made it take a 105 million zloty charge in the third quarter, it said on Friday.

The mid-sized lender, which closed the Thursday session in Warsaw at 74.4 zlotys per share, decided to offer almost 6.36 million shares to chosen new investors.

In October, Alior said it had made changes to the method of accounting for revenue from its insurance business, prompted by the local regulator. ($1 = 3.0694 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)

