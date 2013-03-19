Polish Alior Bank eyes $620 mln debt issue for takeovers

WARSAW, March 19 (Reuters) - Polish lender Alior Bank plans to issue up to 2 billion zlotys ($620 million) in debt, gearing up for possible takeovers in the sector, it said on Tuesday.

The bank, which owns Poland’s third-largest branch network and has become a well-known brand thanks to adverts which feature bowler-hatted bankers, said it wanted to be ready when a opportunity came up but had no set target for the time being.

The head of Poland’s top lender PKO BP said earlier this month that at least four banks could be put on the block in Poland, and local media speculated the Nordic region’s biggest bank Nordea could be selling its Polish unit.

The economic slowdown has hit demand for loans at smaller lenders in central Europe’s largest economy, with strong competition and interest rate cuts eating away margins but Alior’s advertising campaign has helped it weather the storm.

The lender made its debut on the Warsaw bourse last year after Carlo Tassara, an investment vehicle of businessman Romain Zaleski, sold a 66 percent stake for 2.1 billion zlotys.

The vehicle is planning to offload the remaining 34 percent stake in the 4.4 billion zloty bank later this year. ($1 = 3.2274 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)