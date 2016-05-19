Poland's Alior Bank sets rights issue price at PLN 38.9/shr

WARSAW, May 19 (Reuters) - Poland’s bluechip lender Alior Bank set the price in its rights issue at 38.9 zlotys per share, pegging the offer’s worth at an earlier flagged 2.2 billion zlotys ($561 million), the bank said on Thursday.

Alior, controlled by Eastern Europe’s largest insurer PZU , wants to use the proceeds to finance the takeover of local rival BPH and strengthen its capital base.

The lender, which closed the Wednesday session in Warsaw at 69.24 zlotys per share, will issue 56.55 million shares with pre-emptive rights for existing shareholders.

The shareholders who own Alior shares on May 23 will be able to sign up for the issue between May 25 and June 1.

The offer is led by BZ WBK, Goldman Sachs International and J.P. Morgan Securities, helped locally by PKO BP.

PZU plans to build Poland’s fifth-largest bank through Alior, which will raise its assets to 60 billion zlotys and move to the No.9 spot by assets in Poland with the BPH buy.

Alior wants to finalise the purchase this year, marking its largest takeover since it was forged from scratch in 2007. ($1 = 3.9240 zlotys) (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski)