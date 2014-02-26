Poland's Alior Bank to lay off 4 pct of staff

WARSAW, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Polish mid-sized lender Alior Bank will dismiss 260 back-office employees, or four percent of its staff, aiming to save about 50 million zlotys ($16.6 million) this and next year, it said on Wednesday.

The bank added that the costs of the layoffs will be reflected in its results for the first and second quarter of 2014.

The plan is to reduce Alior’s cost-to-income ratio to below 45 percent in 2016. ($1 = 3.0213 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Marcin Goettig;Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)