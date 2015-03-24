FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Poland's Alior to lay off up to 1,000 workers after Meritum merger
March 24, 2015 / 7:51 AM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 1-Poland's Alior to lay off up to 1,000 workers after Meritum merger

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds banks’ employment data)

WARSAW, March 24 (Reuters) - Polish mid-tier lender Alior Bank said on Tuesday it plans to lay off up to 1,000 workers by the end of 2015 as a result of its merger with smaller rival Meritum Bank.

Alior agreed to buy a 97.9 percent stake in Meritum Bank from Innova Financial Holdings, WCP Cooperatief and the EBRD for a total of 353 million zlotys.

At the end of 2014, Alior Bank, which is Poland’s No. 14 bank in terms of assets, employed 6,637 people while Meritum Bank had 675 workers. (Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko; editing by David Clarke)

