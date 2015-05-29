Poland's PZU chosen as key investor for Alior Bank -sources

WARSAW, May 29 (Reuters) - Central Europe’s biggest insurance company PZU was chosen as key investor for local mid-tier lender Alior Bank, two sources familiar with the matter said on Friday.

French financier Romain Zaleski was expected to choose a buyer for his 25-percent stake in Alior this month. The whole bank is worth $1.75 billion. Zaleski’s share is the biggest single stake in this fast growing innovative bank.

PZU was competing to buy Alior with France’s Societe Generale, as well as Polish Getin Noble Bank, according to sources. PZU has been vying for the Alior stake with a view to building its own banking arm.

Alior, in the process of swallowing smaller peer Meritum Bank, reported a 33 percent rise in first-quarter net profit to 91 million zlotys ($24.27 million).

Alior head, Getin and PZU spokesmen declined to comment, while Societe Generale spokesman in Warsaw was not immediately unavailable. ($1 = 3.7498 zlotys) (Reporting by Pawel Sobczak, Adrian Krajewski, Pawel Florkiewicz, Anna Koper, and Marcin Goclowski; Writing by Marcin Goclowski)