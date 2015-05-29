UPDATE 1-Polish insurer PZU wins battle for key stake in Alior Bank -sources

(Adds background, detail)

By Adrian Krajewski and Pawe Sobczak

WARSAW, May 29 (Reuters) - Central Europe’s biggest insurance company PZU has been chosen as preferred buyer for a key stake in mid-tier Polish lender Alior Bank , two sources familiar with the matter said on Friday.

French financier Romain Zaleski was expected to choose a buyer this month for his 25 percent stake in Alior, the biggest single shareholding in the fast-growing bank, which has a market capitalisation of $1.75 billion.

State-controlled Polish insurer PZU, which has been eyeing Alior to build its own banking arm, was competing with France’s Societe Generale and Poland’s Getin Noble Bank for Zaleski’s stake, sources said last month.

Alior Chief Executive Wojciech Sobieraj and a PZU spokesman declined to comment.

Poland’s No. 13 bank in terms of assets is in the process of swallowing smaller peer Meritum Bank and this month reported a 33 percent rise in first-quarter net profit to 91 million zlotys ($24.3 million).

The bank is not among those that granted Swiss franc-denominated mortgages that created problems for homeowners and lenders alike when the currency jumped after the Swiss National Bank removed its cap on the franc in January.

The sale of Zaleski’s stake comes as several foreign owners are looking to sell their Polish businesses. Among others, Raiffeisen Bank International has decided to sell Raiffeisen Polbank, while General Electric is seeking a buyer for Bank BPH.

European Union banks own 57 percent of the Polish banking sector and newly elected president Andrzej Duda has called on Polish financial institutions to gradually buy back foreign-owned lenders to restore domestic control of the sector. ($1 = 3.7498 zlotys) (Additional reporting by Pawel Florkiewicz and Anna Koper; Writing by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by David Goodman)