KBC sells Polish pension business to Allianz
May 9, 2013 / 4:06 PM / in 4 years

KBC sells Polish pension business to Allianz

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, May 9 (Reuters) - Belgian banking and insurance group KBC sold its Polish pension asset management business to a unit of German insurer Allianz, the companies said in a joint statement on Thursday.

The companies did not reveal the price of the sale.

“This transaction is an element of our strategy of focusing on the most important markets for us,” Johan Thijs, KBC’s chief executive said. “It does not have a significant impact on our results or capital ratios.”

KBC sold its Polish insurance and banking units last year as part of a deal agreed with the European Commission in 2009 in return for 7 billion euros ($9.17 billion) in state aid KBC received during the 2008-2009 financial crisis.

$1 = 0.7637 euros Reporting by Marcin Goettig; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
