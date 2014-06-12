FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 12, 2014 / 7:01 AM / 3 years ago

Poland's Alumetal launches IPO on Warsaw bourse

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

WARSAW, June 12 (Reuters) - The main shareholder in Poland’s Alumetal has launched an initial public offering (IPO) of the aluminium parts maker on the Warsaw bourse, planning to spin off its whole 56-percent stake, it said on Thursday.

The news confirmed an earlier Reuters report, in which sources said the offer is estimated to be worth between 200 million and 500 million zlotys ($66-165 million).

The shareholder, Poland-based private equity fund Abris, said it aimed for Alumetal to make its stock market debut at the end of the second quarter or beginning of the third quarter.

UniCredit is the offer’s lead manager, aided by brokerages at PKO BP and Banco Espirito Santo.

Alumetal, which has an annual capacity of 165,000 tonnes, produces components mostly for the automobile industry. It sells almost half of its wares abroad, with its clients including Germany’s Volkswagen.

The firm’s revenue rose by about a fifth in 2013 to 1.02 billion zlotys, compared with the year before, while earnings before interest tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) and net profit both rose slightly, to 54 million and 36 million zlotys, respectively.

Its sales rose by more than a quarter in the first quarter of this year to 311.4 million zlotys. EBITDA more than doubled to 23 million zlotys, while net profit almost tripled to 17 million zlotys, thanks to a pick-up in European car production and sales.

Alumetal’s direct Polish rival Grupa Kety has a market capitalisation 2 billion zlotys.

$1 = 3.0287 Polish Zlotys Reporting by Adrian Krajewski; Editing by Pravin Char

